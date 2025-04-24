More than £800m of state pension underpayments identified in correction drive

More than £800 million of state pension underpayments has been identified so far in a correction exercise, according to Government figures.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published an update on Thursday of cases checked as part of the exercise which started in January 2021.

Between January 11 2021 and March 31 2025, the checking process identified 130,948 underpayments, with a total of £804.7 million owed.

In some cases, people may have received an overpayment of another benefit such as pension credit, the department said.

It also said there may be some cases where the person has died and the DWP has been unable to identify an estate to which to pay arrears.

Those affected by errors include married women on low state pensions whose pension was not automatically uplifted when their partner retired; people whose pension was not automatically reassessed on the death of their spouse; and over-80s whose state pension entitlements were not automatically increased.

Cases may be checked for more than one potential cause of error so a claim may be counted in more than one category, the DWP publication said.

Another state pension correction exercise is looking into missing historic periods of Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP), leading to inaccurate state pension payments.

Between January 8 and September 30 2024, the exercise identified 5,344 underpayments, with total arrears of around £42 million.

Sir Steve Webb, a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister who has been unearthing state pension errors, said the amounts paid out under the current HRP exercise are expected to rise sharply as it gathers momentum.

A previous HRP correction exercise over a decade ago led to state pension arrears payments of £83 million.

Sir Steve said: “The vast majority of those who lost were women, some of whom were underpaid for decades or even went to their grave never paid the right state pension.

“The remaining corrections need to be handled as a matter of urgency. This should never be allowed to happen again.”

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “This is one of the biggest benefit scandals of modern times. DWP miscalculations have left thousands of pensioners – mainly women – short on their state pension payments.

“It is absolutely critical all those affected by this scandal receive the money they are owed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”