Man convicted of murdering partner on night she planned to leave him

A man who plied his partner with cocaine and then fatally strangled her on the night she planned to end their relationship has been convicted of murder.

Kieron Goodwin, 33, denied killing 29-year-old Olivia Wood but was found guilty of murder after a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Goodwin was also convicted of 15 other offences against Ms Wood and three other women.

Olivia Wood (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

These included rape, assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and intentional strangulation.

The court heard that Goodwin had been in a relationship with Ms Wood for less than three months when he strangled her in July last year.

It followed a campaign of physical and psychological abuse in which Goodwin threatened to harm himself, forcing Ms Wood to take time off work.

WhatsApp messages also showed he tried to pressure her into having sex with another man, despite her repeatedly refusing.

She also transferred him more than £6,000 to help pay his bills, which he spent on cocaine.

In the early hours of July 30, Goodwin made a 999 call to the ambulance service reporting that Ms Wood was not breathing, and she was taken to hospital.

Police were called 10 minutes after paramedics arrived at his flat where concerns were raised about her injuries.

During the police investigation, a packed suitcase and bags filled with Ms Wood’s clothes and toiletries was found. The court was told this suggested she was planning to leave.

The jury was told Goodwin used to ply the women with drugs, threaten to send compromising photos to friends, family or work colleagues and report them to the police.

He made them hand over tens of thousands of pounds which he used to fund his cocaine habit and lifestyle while also threatening to harm himself if anyone rejected him in any way.

Goodwin admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against each of the victims, but denied the other offences, claiming the women had consented to the sexual activity.

In a statement released after the guilty verdicts, Ms Wood’s family said: “The pain our family is feeling is indescribable. Olivia was the glue that held us together, a loyal friend, a devoted sister, a cherished daughter.

Olivia Wood (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“She was a rarity; profoundly selfless, disarmingly witty, a timeless beauty. Always there to make a cup of tea when someone looked in need, to listen, to help.

“Now she has been taken from us and we are left with a chasm in our lives, a love that can never be replaced.”

Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg said: “Kieron Goodwin is an incredibly dangerous and manipulative man who will now face justice for the horrendous crimes he subjected these women to.

“His offending has had a significant impact on each of them and ultimately – and tragically – had fatal consequences for Olivia.

“Each of those women who have spoken so bravely about what they suffered at his hands deserves enormous praise.

“Not only has it meant he will now be accountable for his crimes, but it will also ensure no other woman will suffer at his hands.”

Goodwin, of Portway, Frome, Somerset, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.