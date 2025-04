King and Queen’s portrait graces Tatler cover after much-criticised Kate picture

The King and the Queen have been depicted in a painting for the front cover of Tatler magazine.

Former royal tour artist Phillip Butah, who was personally selected by Charles to join him on his state visit to Kenya in 2023, based his work on a photograph of the couple taken by Millie Pilkington last year.

But the artwork has already come under scrutiny on social media with one person remarking: “Doesn’t look like Charles” and another suggesting the King’s eyes were more similar to those of former US president Joe Biden.

Butah’s portrait was painted to mark the magazine’s celebration of the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary (Phillip Butah/Tatler/PA)

“Queen Camilla looks brilliant – but the eyes on the king look like Biden .. it is not a good resemblance of King Charles,” they said.

It follows the widely criticised portrait of the Princess of Wales which appeared as Tatler’s front cover last year.

The canvas by artist Hannah Uzor was branded “dreadful” and a “parody” by royal fans and art critics.

Butah said he believed it was a royal first for the royal couple to be painted together for a magazine cover.

The image, in the society bible’s June edition, celebrates the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary, which they marked this month.

Butah said: “I think it is wonderful and I love the fact that a top glossy magazine commissions an artist to make a cover, because art and fashion do belong together.”

The original Millie Pilkington photograph of the King and Queen (Buckingham Palace/Millie Pilkington/PA)

He added: “I have chosen a summery green for the background because they are walking together in a garden, and this is an informal portrait, not a state portrait.

“I think it will be a first; I have never seen the royal couple painted together on the cover of a magazine, and I just want people to enjoy it and see it as a celebration of our King and Queen.”

Butah said of joining Charles and Camilla on their official visit to Kenya: “They are one of the most famous couples of our time, so it was fascinating for me to see the personal side of their relationship.

“It is so strong and they are a great team.”

Artist Phillip Butah who painted a portrait of Charles and Camilla (Philip Sinden/Tatler/ PA)

The artist first met Charles at the age of 16 when he won the Young Artists’ Britain: The Prince of Wales’s Young Artists’ Award competition in 1998.

Celebrities he has drawn include actor Ashley Walters and former Olympic sprinter Linford Christie.

The full feature is available in the June issue of Tatler via digital download and on newsstands from May 1.