Irish president to attend lying in state of Pope Francis

The people of Ireland have “appreciation” for the life of Pope Francis, Irish President Michael D Higgins has said.

Mr Higgins and his wife Sabine have travelled to Rome ahead of the funeral of the late pontiff.

They will pay their respects at the lying in state of Francis in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Friday.

On Saturday, the couple will return to St Peter’s Square for the pope’s funeral.

In a statement ahead of the funeral, Mr Higgins said: “As President of Ireland, I am pleased to communicate the appreciation of all of the people of Ireland for the life, the documents and the contacts to the most vulnerable all over the world made by Pope Francis, who I was honoured to meet with on five occasions.

“The world was struck by the generosity given by Pope Francis, right until the very last moments of his life, in terms of seeking to embrace, as he put it, all of humanity.

“Through his life and his work, Pope Francis led by example in embracing so many of the most important issues facing humanity.

“In particular, he was a strong advocate for the fulfilling of obligations in relation to Mother Nature and the indigenous peoples who are paying the highest price for the consequences of climate change, he was a strong spokesperson for how global poverty could be eliminated, and he gave leadership in relation to the rights of migrants.

“In attending the funeral and celebrating the life of Pope Francis, it is important to stress his work on our shared humanity and on the importance of peace, sustainability and of rights.”