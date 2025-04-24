Irish postal service offers to send cards to the Vatican for free

Ireland’s postal service is offering to send mass or sympathy cards to the Vatican for free for people who wish to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, has been dubbed by some as the “people’s pope”, having spoken out for the poor and those in need and shunned many of the extravagances that come with papal life.

Thousands have stood in line for hours, sometimes overnight, in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican to pay their respects to the late pontiff.

Irish post offices had received queries from the public looking for advice about the correct address and stamp to use.

In response, Irish postal service An Post said it would offer the service for free and send cards to the Vatican in one batch in three weeks.

An Post said: “Cards may be posted to the following PO box for free until May 14 and An Post will ensure they are delivered directly to the Vatican: Cards to the Vatican, PO Box 13812, Freepost, Dublin 1.”

On Thursday, Irish premier Micheal Martin signed a book of condolence for Pope Francis at the residence of the Apostolic Nunciature in Dublin.

Books of condolences are also open at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin, Galway Cathedral, the Apparition Chapel in Knock, and St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said an online book of condolences on its website had gathered 600 signatures.

“This outpouring of affection is a true reflection of the kind of leader that Pope Francis was – a man who united people from all walks of life around the world,” it said.

St Patrick’s Cathedral will hold a memorial mass at 7pm on Thursday, with Archbishop Eamon Martin as the chief celebrant.

Archbishop Martin, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Mr Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris are all expected to attend the Pope’s funeral on Saturday at 9am Irish time.

Global leaders including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend.