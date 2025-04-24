‘Girls watching over us’ as Southport attack fathers to run London Marathon

The fathers of two of the girls murdered in the Southport attack last summer say their daughters will be with them in spirit as they run the London Marathon.

David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar will run the 26.2-mile route in the capital this weekend to raise money for projects in memory of the three girls killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven and Bebe King, aged six, were stabbed to death in the attack on July 29 last year.

Mr Aguiar, speaking to BBC Breakfast, said: “When I’m training, I feel she is always with me.

“Sometimes I talk to her, tell her, you know, keep going mate, we’re going to do this together, you will be with me, always.

“The thing I have in my mind is her, from start to finish.”

Elsie Dot Stancombe with mother Jenni, father David and younger sister Rosie (Merseyside Police/PA)

David Stancombe said: “Elsie would be so happy to see me cross the finishing line, especially for the London Marathon.

“She would just be so proud.”

Mr Stancombe said he and his daughter watched the London Marathon on TV last year and she suggested he run the race himself in honour of her grandmother.

“A little bit of me was like, ‘oh yeah, alright Els,'” Mr Stancombe said.

“I just never thought I would be running it for these reasons.”

Some of the money raised will go towards a commemorative playground and other facilities at Churchtown Primary School, attended by Alice and Bebe.

Running alongside Mr Aguiar will be Jinnie Payne, the headteacher of Churchtown Primary School.

Mr Stancombe is also raising money for Elsie’s Story, a charitable trust that makes grants to assist young people and support others in the Southport area.

Bebe’s parents, Lauren and Ben King, will both be at the marathon on Sunday to support the pair.

“It is just incredible what they are doing,” Mrs King said, “And we want to be a part of it every step of the way. They were such wonderful, caring little children.

“And I reckon they are just up there watching over us and looking out for us.”

Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January for the murders of the three girls and attempted murders of eight other children, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

– To support the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/churchtown-primary-school.