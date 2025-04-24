Girl, 12, injured in incident at secondary school

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being injured during an incident at a school.

Police were called to Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen at around 10.30am on Thursday.

Aberdeen City Council said the girl was injured and collected by her parents and taken to hospital.

Police described it as a “contained incident” and said there was “no risk to the wider school community”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 10.30am on Thursday, we received a report of a 12-year-old girl injured in the Groats Road area of Aberdeen.

“She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive lead.

“This was a contained incident and there is no risk to the wider school community.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Hazlehead Academy this morning.

“As a result, a pupil was injured.

“The pupil was collected by their parents and taken for medical treatment.

“The incident is now over. Police were alerted and are carrying out inquiries. We cannot comment further at this stage.”