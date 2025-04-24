Firefighters recommended to accept 3.2% pay rise

Firefighters are being urged to accept a 3.2% pay increase.

The executive council of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is recommending that members accept the offer, saying there are additional commitments to discuss pay progression and pay for additional duties and skills.

General secretary Steve Wright warned that “inflation-level pay rises will not be enough”, and that the government must invest to protect the public and fund bigger pay increases in the future.

If accepted, the offer would come into effect from July across the UK.

FBU members will now vote on the offer, with results expected before the end of May.

Mr Wright added: “3.2% will insulate firefighters and fire control staff from inflation for a year.

“This offer will also open up the possibility of restructuring fire service pay to recognise additional skills and duties.

“But we need to be clear that inflation-level pay rises will not be enough in the long run.

“Since 2010, firefighters have lost around 12% of the value of their pay.

“Workers rightly expect Labour to repair the damage of austerity.

“Firefighters and fire control staff work round the clock, often risking their own health and safety, to keep the public safe.

“The new Government has an opportunity to rebuild the fire service with investment and pay reform.

“We will push them to deliver.”