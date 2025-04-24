Dry conditions forecast for London Marathon with warmer spell to come across UK

Dry, sunny conditions are expected for the thousands taking part in the TCS London Marathon this weekend, while temperatures across the country will rise over the coming days.

Runners could see highs of 22C in the capital on Sunday, with a current “settled” spell of weather meaning up to 24C could also be possible in the South East by Monday, the Met Office said.

Some 56,000 people are expected to tackle the 26.2-mile route in what is the 45th edition of the event.

It could enter the record books as the largest marathon in the world if the number of finishers surpasses the 55,646 who completed the New York Marathon in November.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler when runners set off on their marathons on Sunday morning (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The TCS Mini London Marathon will also take place on Saturday, with around 17,000 children due to run, jog, walk, or wheel one mile (2.6km).

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “It’s looking like the marathons for both Manchester and London will be dry.

“There is an area of rain that’s going to push into western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland through Sunday morning. It’ll break up pretty quickly and fragment into showers through the morning, bringing some rain and cloud across Scotland, Northern Ireland and far north of England, but conditions better for the South and across England and Wales.

“Temperatures shouldn’t be a problem for the morning, but the temperature will build during the day.

“Highs of potentially 22 degrees (are likely) in south-eastern England, but obviously that max won’t be seen until mid afternoon, so with most people getting under way in the morning, hopefully the cooler morning temperatures will be more comfortable for the runners.”

A heavy band of rain will affect Northern Ireland and some other westernmost areas on Friday before slowly clearing to the east overnight, but no weather warnings have been issued, the forecaster said.

Dry conditions and lighter winds are expected elsewhere across the UK, with low cloud and the chance of the odd shower clearing to give some warm spells of sunshine and highs of 18C in the South East.

Saturday will likely see patchy rain initially moving east across most of Scotland, England and Wales, with brighter conditions further north before sunny spells develop more widely into the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay around average with highs of 18C but “do start to tick up” as the weekend progresses, particularly on Sunday, Mr Claydon said.

While northern regions of the UK will continue to see some cloud and scattered showers on Monday, the rest of the country will stay dry and bright with temperatures of up to 24C in the South East.

“Generally speaking over the outlook, (it is) relatively settled with incursions of clouded rain at times, but some good sunny spells with temperatures increasing as we go into the start of next week,” the forecaster added.