Celebrity stalking victims have confidence to report offenders, prosecutor says

A senior prosecutor has said celebrities have the confidence to report stalkers after figures showed the number of prosecuted offences has doubled since 2020.

Olivia Rose, the stalking lead for the Crown Prosecution Service, told the PA news agency the rise in the number of prosecutions “has to be a positive thing”.

She also said being a victim of cyber stalking, whether high-profile or not, “can be incredibly isolating” because “victims can’t escape their abuse, and in the comfort of their own home they are constantly being stalked and abused”.

Ms Rose said prosecutors need to be aware of the “societal shift” presented in the Netflix show Adolescence and added that youngsters must be warned about “falling into that trap of thinking it’s OK to send” harmful messages.

In the year 2023-24, the number of stalking offences prosecuted reached 5,859, up from 2,512 in 2020-21.

A number of high-profile celebrities have been named as victims in recent months, including Cheryl Tweedy, Shirley Ballas and Fern Britton.

Speaking as part of National Stalking Awareness Week, Ms Rose told PA: “I would hope that we’ve done enough over the years, particularly with the charities, and particularly with the awareness… and what we’ve really tried to do year on year is to give victims the confidence to know that if they come forward, we will support them.

“We’ve got tools in our armoury that we can say, look, if you come forward, we can ask the court to apply for special measures so they can give their evidence behind a screen.

“We can ask the court if they can give evidence via a videolink, so they don’t even need to go into the court so their voices are still heard, but they don’t actually have to face the offender.”

She continued: “All victims are unique and we don’t treat them any differently, whether they’re celebrities or not.

“The cases of stalking or harassment that make the headlines are often celebrities, and I understand that, but these offences are often committed by somebody that the victim doesn’t know.

Olivia Rose (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

“However, for us, celebrity cases only just scratch the surface of the stalking offences that we see.

“I think it’s a misconception to think that only celebrities can be stalked. The majority of the victims that we see are not celebrities.”

Addressing how prosecutors deal with cyber stalking, Ms Rose said: “There is something in some of the harmful platforms that particularly youngsters are using, and that is something that we have to look at when we’re looking at how to gather evidence and gathering evidence from social media.

“Being a victim of cyber stalking, whether you’re a celebrity or not, can be incredibly isolating, because offenders can cross additional boundaries.

“They can’t in what we would class as the traditional forms of stalking, so victims can’t escape their abuse, and in the comfort of their own home they are constantly being stalked and abused.”

Ms Rose said the rise in prosecution numbers “has to be a positive thing”, adding: “It’s a really hard one sometimes when people look at the numbers going up to say, well, actually, is that good then?

“But actually, what we say is that if we can, we can assure justice for victims, that we can give them the confidence to come forward and report these offences, that actually does show an improvement.

Cheryl Tweedy’s stalker was jailed for 16 weeks for breaching a restraining order (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We hope that this goes some way to reassure all victims, whether they’re celebrities or not, that improvements are being made to protect them through the criminal justice system.”

Asked if a large number of young offenders are being prosecuted for stalking offences, Ms Rose said: “I think, as I said before, there is that certain societal shift that we need to be aware of.

“You see these programmes like Adolescence, etc – we know that it’s there, and we know that we need to keep an eye on that, and we need to make sure that, again, we give young people confidence.”

Asked if the Netflix show has helped raise awareness of the issue, she added: “Personally, I think any kind of anything that raises awareness in this area has got to be a good thing.

“Does it help? Yes, because it builds awareness. And I think that, from my point of view, anything we can do to show that the dangers of perhaps young offenders falling into that trap of thinking it’s OK to send that.

“I talk about the warning to stalkers, but I really wanted to send a warning to them to say you will not get away with this. It’s not acceptable, and it has to stop.

“And particularly this point about the business, about the fact that it does tend to be these offences do tend to be committed by men against women, not always, but that seems to be the pattern that we’re seeing.”