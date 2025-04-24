Businesses ‘crying out’ for Scottish visas to boost workforce, says SNP MP

Businesses are “crying out” for Scottish visas, an SNP MP has said, as he claimed a managed migration scheme could boost Scotland’s economic growth.

Stephen Gethins argued the UK’s current “one-size fits all” approach to immigration is not working, ahead of the second reading of his Devolution (Immigration) (Scotland) Bill on Friday.

The MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry said his private member’s Bill proposes to devolve more powers over immigration to Holyrood, to increase Scotland’s workforce in the hospitality, tourism and care sectors.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Having a one-size fits all approach to migration is not something that makes for good policy.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins with former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Currently, we are making policy that is taking into account the South East of England, and not taking into account, for example, parts of Scotland that are crying out for a greater workforce.

“And migration has always driven economic growth.”

He added: “We’re not talking about uncontrolled migration, we’re talking about areas that are good for business, and that’s why so many businesses and industry bodies are calling for this very measure.

“As part of that, we need to have a more sensible debate and discussion on migration.

“Too often, on issues like Brexit, migration, cultural issues, the Labour Party and other parties are leaning into a Reform agenda, and we need to reject that.”

Mr Gethins continued: “This is about managed migration, but instead of doing the Boris Johnson approach of just throwing open the doors and having no benefit for Scotland, let’s see where it can benefit specific sectors.”

The specific details of what a Scottish visa would entail could be decided in collaboration with other political parties, Mr Gethins said.

He added: “It could be something that is targeted at specific sectors, it could be a decentralised migration system like you have in places like Australia and Canada, where different provinces and Canada, for example, have different needs.

“It’s something that could be held, for example, you already have a Scottish taxation system, so the infrastructure is set up.

“And obviously this is something that has been acknowledged by Brexiteers and even by the Labour Government coming in, that there is a particular need.”

He continued: “It’s something that business in Scotland have been crying out for, as well as important sectors like the care sector and the NHS, who were so badly hit by Brexit and have been so badly hit by the hostile environment.”