Anne visits grave of British officer honoured with VC for Gallipoli gallantry

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie is buried where he was killed by a sniper after leading a successful beach landing in April 1915.

By contributor Rebecca Black, PA
The Princess Royal, president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at the grave in Sedd el Bahr of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC of the Royal Welch Fusiliers
A British soldier honoured after his death for leading an exceptional attack during the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign has been recognised by the Princess Royal.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, of The Royal Welch Fusiliers, is buried where he was killed following a successful advance on the well-defended peninsula in north-west Turkey in April 1915 during the First World War.

Lt Col Doughty-Wylie was honoured with the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest award for gallantry, after his death.

A wreath and card which reads 'Everlasting remembrance, Charles R' is laid by the Princess Royal at Seddel-Bahr Military Grave in the Gallipoli Peninsula, on behalf of the King, Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Welsh, on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC
His grave on a hill in the Sedd-el-Bahr area is the only solitary British or Commonwealth war grave on the Gallipoli peninsula.

During a visit to Gallipoli this week with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne visited Lt Col Doughty-Wylie’s grave and laid a wreath on behalf of the King.

The wreath, comprised of Arbutus unedo, a tree native to the area, bore a note from the King which reads “Everlasting Remembrance. Charles R”.

