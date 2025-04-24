Anne visits grave of British officer honoured with VC for Gallipoli gallantry

A British soldier honoured after his death for leading an exceptional attack during the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign has been recognised by the Princess Royal.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, of The Royal Welch Fusiliers, is buried where he was killed following a successful advance on the well-defended peninsula in north-west Turkey in April 1915 during the First World War.

Lt Col Doughty-Wylie was honoured with the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest award for gallantry, after his death.

A wreath and card which reads ‘Everlasting remembrance, Charles R’ is laid by the Princess Royal at Seddel-Bahr Military Grave in the Gallipoli Peninsula, on behalf of the King, Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Welsh, on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC (Yui Mok/PA)

His grave on a hill in the Sedd-el-Bahr area is the only solitary British or Commonwealth war grave on the Gallipoli peninsula.

During a visit to Gallipoli this week with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne visited Lt Col Doughty-Wylie’s grave and laid a wreath on behalf of the King.

The wreath, comprised of Arbutus unedo, a tree native to the area, bore a note from the King which reads “Everlasting Remembrance. Charles R”.