William and Kate to spend wedding anniversary in Scottish cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in a self-catering cottage on a Scottish island.

William and Kate will travel back to the country where they fell in love for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents on the Isle of Mull, off Scotland’s west coast.

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the eyes of the world watching the future king and queen.

Kate and William after their wedding at Westminster Abbey (Matt Cardy/PA)

It is likely they will enjoy a romantic meal for two during their night on Mull next Tuesday after a day of official engagements.

But it remains to be seen who will be doing the cooking at their undisclosed cottage.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

Two years after their wedding the couple had their first child, Prince George, then Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship remains strong after Kate’s cancer treatment.

The prince and princess visiting the charity Outfit Moray last November (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Isle of Mull is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles, one of a number of Scottish titles William inherited from his father when Charles became King and William the heir to the throne.

When in Scotland William and Kate are officially known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, and they will begin their visit on Tuesday in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where the popular BBC children’s TV series Balamory was filmed.

The couple will visit a local hall that serves as a community hub and tour the Tobermory Producers Market, co-ordinated by the hall at Tobermory Harbour, sampling produce and meeting the makers and creators.