University chiefs unveil plan for more consistent approach to contextual offers

Vice-chancellors have unveiled a plan to develop a “more transparent and consistent approach” to contextual admissions in a drive to get more disadvantaged young people into university.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents 141 universities, has called for evidence to better understand how universities use contextual admissions, which take into account a student’s circumstances and background to recognise the barriers they may have faced.

Practices already used by many universities to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds progress into higher education include reducing offer requirements and guaranteeing interviews.

A joint project will be undertaken by UUK, Ucas and the Sutton Trust to review the criteria used for contextual admissions to encourage greater consistency across universities in England.

The current admissions system is “hard to navigate and a barrier” which is potentially putting off young people who could benefit, UUK has said.

The project aims to support universities in England with contextual admissions to ensure students are not prevented from reaching university because of their background.

The plan, which was launched in London on Wednesday, also called on universities and the Government to “collaborate in local cold spots to raise aspirations” of young people.

Universities should work with schools and further education colleges to provide improved information and advice to help guide students in making the right choice, it said.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, president of UUK and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said: “Going to university can completely change the trajectory of someone’s life.

“Few other experiences offer the chance for individuals to gain new skills, boost future earnings, get a foot on the career ladder and make connections that last a lifetime.

“But people who stand to benefit the most from higher education, such as those from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds, can find it harder to access this opportunity due to their personal circumstances.

“Higher education should be a realistic option for everyone with the potential to succeed, no matter their background.”

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust charity, said: “If young people aren’t made fully aware of where and how they may benefit from a contextual offer, they may think a course or university is out of their reach and never apply.

“We look forward to working together on this initiative to build on existing good practice and deliver lasting, sector-wide change.”