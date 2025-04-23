Trump attacks Zelensky as Ukraine talks downgraded

Donald Trump has attacked Volodymyr Zelensky as efforts in London to broker peace were downgraded.

In the latest round of barbs between the two men, the US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart of making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would also be required to withdraw from some territory, as would Ukraine’s military.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelensky’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.”

Later, Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he has “a deal with Russia” and has “got to do a deal with Zelensky”.

He added: “I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky, so far it’s been harder.”

Meanwhile, talks between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

The European nations issued a joint statement following the meeting, saying participants had “reiterated their strong support for President Trump’s commitment to stopping the killing” and describing the talks as “productive and successful”.

But the US did not sign up to the statement.

In a post on X, Mr Zelensky said “emotions have run high today”, but spoke positively of the meeting, saying each side had “contributed meaningfully” and “respectfully received each other’s positions”.

Including a screenshot of a condemnation of the occupation of Crimea made by the US during Mr Trump’s first term in 2018, he added: “We are grateful to our partners.

“Ukraine will always act in accordance with its constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions.”