Starmer branded ‘incompetent-in-chief’ during heated exchange with SNP MP

Sir Keir Starmer has been branded the “incompetent-in-chief” by an SNP MP during a heated exchange over Scottish independence in the Commons.

Dave Doogan claimed those in Scotland are “dissatisfied” with the “latest iteration of dysfunctional British rule”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the MP for Angus and Perthshire Glens criticised the Government’s policy on the economy, energy security, and the war in Gaza.

SNP MP Dave Doogan lashed out at the Prime Minister and his Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Doogan said: “His Chancellor’s (Rachel Reeves) economic policies started off badly and have headed rapidly downhill from there.

“His Energy Secretary’s (Ed Miliband) policies ensure that energy-rich Scotland lives under the highest domestic and commercial energy prices in the world.

“And his Foreign Secretary (David Lammy) provides diplomatic cover for the atrocities committed in Gaza by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), to the horror of the people of Scotland.

“This is just one, but he is the incompetent-in-chief who refuses to bring his ministers into light – just one of the reasons that independence enjoys an 11-point lead over remaining in this dysfunctional, broken, Brexit Britain.

“Does he understand why the people of Scotland are so dissatisfied with his, the latest iteration of dysfunctional British rule in Scotland?”

Sir Keir replied: “Does he understand the electorate in Scotland answered that question in July of last year? I remember there used to be quite a few of them (the SNP) sitting around here – now it’s a distant cry from up there.”