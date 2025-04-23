Starmer: Aircraft carrier voyage to Indo-Pacific ‘clear message of strength’

The Prime Minister will visit the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier as it prepares to head towards the Indo-Pacific.

Sir Keir Starmer will visit sailors, aviators, soldiers and Royal Marines on the HMS Prince of Wales.

The vessel, which set off from Portsmouth on Tuesday, will travel to the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia on an eight-month voyage, accompanied by escort ships from international allies.

HMS Prince of Wales sailed from Portsmouth on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prime Minister, who will see the UK’s F-35 warplanes deployed on the carrier, said the operation sent a “clear message of strength to our adversaries”.

The Carrier Strike Group also includes destroyer HMS Dauntless and frigate HMS Richmond along with warships from Norway and Canada.

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Nato allies to do more to provide their own defence.

The £3 billion carrier’s journey to the Indo-Pacific is also aimed at demonstrating the UK’s commitment to allies in the region nervous about China’s actions in relation to Taiwan and disputed sea lanes.

Around 4,000 UK military personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF will join Operation Highmast, with allies from Spain and New Zealand also set to take part along with the Norwegian and Canadian personnel.

Sir Keir said: “We are sending a clear message of strength to our adversaries, and a message of unity and purpose to our allies.”

He said the commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – from April 2027 meant “backing British jobs, British business and putting more money in working people’s pockets”.

Indo-Pacific stability is also economically critical for the UK, with imports and exports in the region worth £286 billion – almost 20% of all UK trade.

The crew of the HMS Prince of Wales wave as it sets sails from Portsmouth Naval Base (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Sir Keir said: “We will always stand with our allies and our commitment to global stability is unshakeable.”

A contingent of 18 UK F-35B jets will join the carrier in the days after departure, with that number increasing to 24 during the deployment.

Also joining will be Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters from RNAS Culdrose and Merlin Mk4 Commando and Wildcat helicopters from RNAS Yeovilton, as well as T-150 Malloy and Puma drones.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “From reinforcing global stability and security, to supporting billions in UK exports, this deployment demonstrates how our armed forces keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad while making defence an engine for economic growth.”