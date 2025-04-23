Special stamps to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

A special set of stamps is being issued to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

A main set of 10 stamps will honour men and women who made contributions during the Second World War, while a mini-sheet of stamps has images of Dame Vera Lynn from different aspects of her wartime career.

The mini-sheet of stamps showing Dame Vera Lynn in different aspects of her wartime career to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Royal Mail/PA)

People featured include:

– George Arthur Roberts, the first black man to join the London Auxiliary Fire Service, in 1938

George Arthur Roberts (Royal Mail/PA)

– Mary Morris, whose diaries describe how she nursed troops returning wet and wounded from Dunkirk

Mary Morris (Royal Mail/PA)

– John Harrison, who served in the Royal Navy on the destroyer HMS Belfast and was responsible for maintaining “A” and “B” gun turrets at the front of the ship.

John Harrison (Royal Mail/PA)

– Bhanbhagta Gurung, who fought in Operation Longcloth in Burma, now Myanmar, and was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery under heavy fire

Bhanbhagta Gurung (Royal Mail/PA)

– Thomas Peirson Frank, a civil engineer and surveyor whose rapid-response teams repaired more than 100 breaches of the Thames wall during air raids

Thomas Peirson Frank (Royal Mail/PA)

– William Tutte, a codebreaker whose work was key to decrypting the Lorenz cipher, the German code used for top-level communication and intelligence.

William Tutte (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail will be applying a special VE80 postmark on stamped mail in the week of the anniversary in May.

The business is also supporting VE Mail, a letter-writing initiative connecting schoolchildren with Second World War veterans.

Emma Gilthorpe, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “Behind every victory of a nation there are countless unsung heroes whose courage and sacrifice shaped the future of the world.

Ten stamps honouring men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Royal Mail/PA)

“On VE Day, we remember not only the leaders and generals, but the silent warriors whose contributions echo through history.

“For the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Royal Mail is proud to issue these stamps honouring the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who fought for freedom and peace.”

The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from Thursday and will go on general sale from May 1.