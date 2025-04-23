Prince Louis shows off missing front teeth in new photo to mark seventh birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Prince Louis’s seventh birthday by posting a new photograph of their youngest son.

Louis is pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the image released on William and Kate’s social media accounts.

It was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” followed by a cake emoji.

The photo was taken earlier this month by Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.

The young prince is dressed in an open-necked checked shirt, dark green jumper and blue jeans, with the woodland backdrop showing a carpet of bluebells.

The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, reposting the image and adding “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon and celebrations emojis.

The Princess of Wales holding hands with Prince Louis as they attended the Christmas Day morning church service in December 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne.

He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.