Pope Francis’s coffin moved to St Peter’s Basilica ahead of lying in state

Pope Francis’s body has been moved to St Peter’s Basilica, where it will lie in state for three days ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

The coffin of the late pontiff, who died on Easter Monday aged 88, was moved from his residence at Casa Santa Marta to the basilica on Wednesday morning.

The procession, accompanied by cardinals and Latin chants, began at 9am local time (8am BST).

Cardinals take part in the ceremony transferring Pope Francis’s body, which will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica for three days, at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The public will be able to pay their respects from 11am local time (10am BST) on Wednesday until 7pm (6pm BST) on Friday.

The basilica will remain open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate mourners.

Francis’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10am local time in St Peter’s Square, with attendance expected from global leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Prince of Wales, a future head of the Church of England, will attend on behalf of the King.

In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.

People gather in St Peter’s Square as they await the arrival of the body of Pope Francis (Markus Schreiber/AP)

He requested a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc, and his body will not be placed on an elevated platform, but instead will lie facing the pews.

As the procession made its way through St Peter’s Square, the bells of the basilica tolled, marking the passage of Pope Francis’s coffin.

Cardinals in scarlet cassocks followed behind, flanked by Swiss Guards in their traditional blue and gold uniforms.​

The Pope’s body had initially lain in state at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, his Vatican residence, where a private viewing was held for Vatican residents and members of the papal household.

Images released by the Vatican showed Francis dressed in red liturgical vestments, with his hands folded over a rosary.

Security measures have been heightened around the Vatican, with Italian police conducting foot and horse patrols as pilgrims continue to arrive for the Holy Year celebrations.

The faithful who pass through St Peter’s Holy Door during this period are granted indulgences, a traditional practice symbolising the remission of sins. ​

