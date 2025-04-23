Playful Prince Louis shown jumping for joy in photoshoot for seventh birthday

Behind the scenes footage of a playful Prince Louis with two missing front teeth has been released to celebrate the young royal’s seventh birthday.

Louis is shown posing for the camera in the sunshine and running up close to the lens during a photoshoot in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared an image from the session to mark their youngest son’s big day on Wednesday.

It was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” followed by a cake emoji.

Louis is pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the photo posted on William and Kate’s social media accounts.

In the footage labelled “Seven today!”, Louis points as he says: “I can jump down from here” and the prince is seen walking along and making a large jump off a log.

The video, filmed by Kensington Palace’s in-house social media team, is set to gentle music and filmed in the style of an archive home movie, similar to the technique used in Kate’s video last year announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

The shoot took place earlier this month with photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.

Louis is dressed in an open-necked checked shirt, dark green jumper and blue jeans, with the woodland backdrop showing a carpet of bluebells.

The princess, now in remission from cancer, has spoken of how nature has been her family’s sanctuary after she was diagnosed with the disease during a year which William described as “brutal”.

The Princess of Wales holding hands with Prince Louis as they attended the Christmas Day morning church service in December 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, reposting the image and adding “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon and celebrations emojis.

Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne and a grandson of the King.

He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.