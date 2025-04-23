Peer ‘stocking up’ on disposable vapes before summer ban

A lawmaker has said she is “stocking up” on disposable vapes ahead of a ban this summer.

Baroness Fox of Buckley told peers she is “in dread” of June 1, and described a potential crackdown on sweet vape flavours as an “attack”.

Debating the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the non-affiliated peer said: “Let me tell you a story.

“I was the proud winner of ‘smoker of the year’ award, by the way, quit smoking 18 months ago after 40 years of chain smoking.

“It was tough but, advised by no less than two doctors, I tried disposable vapes. Banana and strawberry worked a treat.

“And now I’m smoke-free.

“But rather than patting me on the back, along comes Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) who, with scant regard for public health, have prioritised the environment.

“I’m now in dread of June 1 and an outright ban, and I’m stocking up.

“Now, we have this Bill’s counter-productive attack on flavours, despite the evidence that four in 10 vapers say that if there’s no flavoured vapes, they’ll return to smoking.”

Defra ministers have agreed to ban shops from selling or supplying disposable vapes from June 1 this year.

Vape users will still be able to buy reusable devices which are both rechargeable and refillable.

When the Commons debated the proposal last year, environment minister Mary Creagh said that “what started out as a useful means to stop adults smoking has become a menace on our streets”.

She warned that when disposable vapes become litter, “they introduce plastics, nicotine salts, copper, cadmium, lead and lithium ion batteries into our environment”.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a separate piece of draft legislation which would give ministers the power to regulate the flavour of tobacco, nicotine and vaping products.

In the Lords, health minister Baroness Merron described regulation-making powers as “enabling the Government to set appropriate product standards to protect consumers”.

Baroness Fox said: “Why, oh why, is the Government so fixated on demonising flavoured vapes?

“Does the minister really believe only children like sweet things?

“Has she not noticed the exponential rise in the flavoured gin market for adults?”

The Bill would also ban businesses from advertising tobacco, nicotine and vaping products.

Baroness Fox added: “I know the Government said the Bill is targeting youth vaping, but hugely disproportionate regulation such as the proposal to make it illegal to publish any marketing materials for vapes or nicotine products can only create an information void, and ensure adults will be confused by scaremongering misinformation about the dangers of vaping.”