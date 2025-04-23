Murder investigation launched after police responded to serious collision report

A murder investigation has been launched after police in Devon responded to an incident that was first reported as a serious collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted at around 4.45am on Wednesday regarding an initial report of an incident involving a pedestrian on the A379, Embankment Road at New Bridge in Kingsbridge.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured and, despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

A man in his 30s, from Kingsbridge, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

He remains in custody and awaits questioning, the force said on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “The closure of the A379 remains in place at this time and we would like to thank the public for their continued patience whilst this investigation is ongoing.

“Inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding this death and it is vital that any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the incident contact us immediately.

“We would also like to hear from any road users who may have captured footage via their dashcam, and anyone who believes they may have information that can assist investigating officers.”

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, police added.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist inquiries has been asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250099726.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.