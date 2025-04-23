Meghan reveals Prince Archie’s first tooth is loose

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her son Prince Archie’s first tooth is loose, as his cousin Prince Louis was pictured with two missing front teeth.

Speaking at the TIME100 summit on Wednesday, Meghan said it had been an “incredibly busy” time recently as she launched her Netflix show, new podcast and lifestyle brand As Ever but being a mother gave her “perspective”.

She added that Archie’s first tooth has come loose and she hoped she would be back home from the event in New York City before it came out.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an image of their son, Louis, to mark his birthday on Wednesday in which the young royal can be seen smiling with a gap for his two front teeth.

The duchess said of her new ventures: “I think as a working mom, and again, these are three projects that we’re all launching really at the same time.

“The behind the scenes for the past year and a half have been incredibly busy and ambitious, but to see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know that you’re not going to get it right every day, and at the same time to prioritise what we’re going to put out as our next tranche of skews is equally important to me as Archie losing his first tooth this week which is about to happen, and I just hope we’re back home in time for it – that it all matters.

“And when you look at your life through that perspective, which frankly, being a parent gives you the most illuminating perspective, because what is seemingly so big, somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what’s happening with your children.

“That’s certainly how I feel, that you just make time to do it all and I think that’s what is hopeful, that’s what feels like the dream. ”

Asked how she stayed “focused” while being a high-profile individual who is under “scrutiny”, the duchess said she does not go online.

The duchess revealed that her son’s first tooth had come loose (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

She continued: “I’ve made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my wellbeing, and certainly to role model that as well for my children.

“I’m conscious of not just raising a very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son, I think is just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.”

Asked what was “next” for her, the duchess said: “I think obviously, focusing on our family and our children is most important.”

Meghan added that she wanted to continue to “uplift other female founders” through new podcast Confessions Of A Female Founder, to expand her portfolio of investment into women-founded companies and to scale up her brand As Ever.