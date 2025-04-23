Jury in trial of Jesse Lingard’s grandfather retires to consider verdicts

The jury in the trial of footballer Jesse Lingard’s grandfather has retired to consider its verdicts.

Kenneth Lingard, 86, is accused of sexually abusing a girl from the age of five.

The complainant reported the allegations to police in November 2022 after a documentary was released in which Jesse Lingard spoke about his grandfather’s positive influence on his career.

The former Manchester United player flew to the UK from South Korea, where he plays for FC Seoul, to give evidence in his grandfather’s defence at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard gave evidence in his grandfather’s defence at Liverpool Crown Court (Martin Rickett/PA)

The jury has been told the woman messaged the midfielder after his documentary was released and said: “Shame on you Jesse Lingard. Loads of lies. Your grandad Kenneth Lingard molested and sexually abused me and you know he did.”

The former England star denied he had known about any alleged abuse, telling the court: “If I knew any of these allegations I’d have cut ties with him years ago.”

Kenneth Lingard, who has watched much of the trial on videolink from home because of health issues, has said the assaults “never happened”.

On Wednesday, jurors retired to begin deliberations shortly before 1pm.

Judge Katherine Pierpoint told jurors: “There is no pressure of time.”

Kenneth Lingard, of Northway, Warrington, denies 17 counts of indecent assault.