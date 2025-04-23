Footage of Kneecap gig being assessed by counter-terrorism police

Footage of Irish rappers Kneecap performing at a London venue in November is being assessed by counter-terrorism police.

Clips posted online by Danny Morris, from Jewish security charity the Community Security Trust, appear to show one member of the group shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a performance at the Kentish Town Forum, and a Hezbollah flag being displayed.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

Footage of a Kneecap concert is being assessed by police (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the video and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

Kneecap have already come under fire for their performance at Coachella on April 18, with Sharon Osbourne calling for their US work visas to be revoked.

They ended their set at the second weekend of Coachella with three messages on a screen that read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”