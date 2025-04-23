Ancient chariot wheel and cremation urn found at site of new golf course

Archaeologists have uncovered a range of historical artefacts, including an ancient chariot wheel and a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age cremation urn.

At the site of the Old Petty Championship Golf Course under development at Cabot near Inverness, in the Highlands, excavators uncovered items which also include remnants of Neolithic wooden buildings, a prehistoric ceremonial circle, and evidence from medieval field systems and grain-drying kilns.

The excavations, conducted by Avon Archaeology Highland, discovered around 25 prehistoric buildings, complete with flint tools and quern stones.

A medieval corn-dryer was excavated at the site (Avon Archaeology Highland/PA)

Excavators say the findings help paint a picture of ancient life in the Highlands, from ceremonial practices to agricultural innovation, between the Middle Ages and 6,000 years ago.

Stuart McColm, vice-president of the golf development at Cabot, said: “This has been a remarkable journey from pre-historic times to the present, right here on our doorstep. It’s humbling to think that our new championship course, Old Petty, will rest on such historically rich ground.

“We’re proud to preserve this heritage while creating a world-class golf experience.”

Measures have been put in place to preserve the artefacts, with the ceremonial circle having been carefully reburied.

A Bronze Age urn was unearthed (Avon Archaeology Highland/PA)

Andy Young, principal archaeologist at Avon Archaeology Highland, said: “Always happy to see new archaeology emerge from the ground but some of the discoveries we have made, particularly relating to early Neolithic settlement and later prehistoric ceremonial/funerary activity, are properly exceptional.”

Asked which part of the discovery he believes is most important, he added: “Depends somewhat on your particular heritage interests, but I guess the discovery of the ceremonial/funerary prehistoric palisade circle, inside of which was a cremation pit containing the remains of a chariot wheel – not all the chariots were in East Yorkshire, it seems.”

The findings are due to be radiocarbon-dated sometime in 2025, coinciding with the opening of the golf course.