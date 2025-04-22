Talks to resume over Birmingham bin strike

Talks aimed at ending the long-running Birmingham bin strike will resume on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Unite union will meet officials from the city council in a new bid to resolve the row.

Union members have been on strike for more than a month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets.

The two sides met last week and both said they were prepared to hold talks over Easter, but that did not happen.

The council has been concentrating on clearing the rubbish, while the Government has urged both sides to negotiate a deal.

Despite pressure for an end to the strike, the row remains deadlocked, with little sign of a breakthrough.