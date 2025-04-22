Rare Victorian engine hidden for decades found in city attic during renovations

A rare Victorian engine once used in an Edinburgh police building has been found in an attic during renovation work.

The Crossley engine lay hidden for decades before it was discovered in the attic of CoDE The Court, now a hotel in the city.

Researchers said it was originally installed in a “Royal Aquarium” which was briefly in place at Waverley station in Edinburgh.

It was then moved to the Edinburgh police chambers in 1881 where it was installed for ventilation.

The engine was moved out of the attic (The Lost Close/PA)

The engine is now on display in The Lost Close, the underground vaults of the CoDE Concepts building, and its discovery will feature in a forthcoming documentary.

Andrew Landsburgh, director and founder of CoDE Concepts, said: “This is one of the most exciting finds in Scotland.

“We found it during The Court’s renovation, posted a photo online, not knowing what we had, and suddenly experts from around the world were contacting us telling us we’d uncovered something incredible.

“What began as a refurbishment turned into the discovery of a vital piece of Edinburgh, and the world’s industrial heritage.

“This engine connects us directly to Scotland’s innovative past and the very beginnings of technology which still powers the modern world.

“We’ve brought it down from the attic to The Lost Close, the underground vaults of the building, where visitors can experience this historic find firsthand.”

The engine is thought to be the second-oldest surviving Crossley four-stroke engine in the world and the oldest in Europe.

Only two other examples are said to exist, the oldest housed at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, USA, and another in Denmark.

The Lost Close was rediscovered during renovations in 2019.

James Armandary, tourism development lead of The Lost Close, said: “This is an incredibly exciting addition to The Lost Close. It’s not every day you uncover a piece of engineering history that bridges the gap between Scotland’s past innovations and technology we take for granted today.

“This building continues to surprise us with its storied history and with the launch of the Scottish Innovations Tour, visitors will not only be able to see the engine up close but also explore Edinburgh’s long-overlooked role in shaping global industry.”

The story of the discovery of the engine, which was found in spring 2024, will feature in the documentary Potential Energy which will premiere at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on May 23.

The Lost Close is launching the Scottish Innovations Tour this June, which will explore the country’s contributions to innovation and industry.