Police worker charged with trying to arrange sexual activity with child under 13

Christopher Thompson, 31, works in Regional Scientific Support Services for West Yorkshire Police.

By contributor Harry Stedman, PA
Published
A police car
The staff member has been suspended from duty (Alamy/PA)

A police staff member has been charged with trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13 and other child-related offences.

Christopher Thompson, 31, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services for West Yorkshire Police, has also been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message, the force said.

He has been suspended from duty.

Thompson is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

