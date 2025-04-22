Man to face trial accused of murdering woman who disappeared after leaving work

A man is to face trial later this year accused of the murder of a woman who was last seen alive leaving work more than a week ago.

Alireza Askari, 41, is accused of murdering Paria Veisi, 37, whose body was later found at a property in the Penylan area of Cardiff.

Askari, of Penylan, Cardiff, is also accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court alongside Maryam Delavary, 48, of Australia Road, White City Estate, west London.

She is accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a four-week trial beginning on October 6.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on May 16.

South Wales Police said Ms Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff on April 12.

She was driving her black Mercedes GLC 200, which was later found in Dorchester Avenue in Penylan on Tuesday evening.