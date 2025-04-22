Former firefighters’ union chief Matt Wrack to lead NASUWT

The former leader of the firefighters’ union has been elected general secretary of a teachers’ union.

Matt Wrack will succeed Dr Patrick Roach at the NASUWT, just months after failing to be re-elected as general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union.

Wayne Broom, NASUWT president said: “We are pleased to welcome Matt Wrack to the NASUWT where he will play a vital role in the next chapter of the union’s work on behalf of teachers across the country.

“We wish Matt every success in his new role.”

Mr Wrack said: “I am immensely honoured to be elected as general secretary of NASUWT and I thank the national executive for recommending me to members.

“I pay tribute to Patrick Roach for his leadership of the union, acting as a powerful voice for teachers and for his wider work in the trade union movement, notably his leading role in the anti-racist work of the TUC.

“Teachers have suffered as a result of 14 years of austerity; so has education as a whole.

“The Westminster government needs to urgently start investing in education and that includes addressing the fact that teachers’ salaries and living standards have fallen behind.

“Urgent steps are needed to address the issues of teacher workload and of behaviour in schools.

“Addressing these challenges is essential to starting to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis in teaching.

“Professional teachers are absolutely crucial to delivering top-class education and all governments across the UK need to fully engage with professional teachers through their union, NASUWT.”