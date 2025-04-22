Female Hindu monk to run London Marathon to challenge stereotypes

A British Hindu monk is running her first London Marathon to help challenge stereotypes and to inspire a new generation with ancient wisdom.

Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya , a spiritual leader at the Chinmaya Mission in Hendon, north London, will take on the 26.2-mile challenge inspired by the efforts of previous volunteers.

The 35-year-old from London, who is also raising money for the Chinmaya Mission, a Hindu religious and spiritual organisation, said she wants to pay tribute to the work the mission does globally.

Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya is regularly featured on BBC Radio 4’s Prayer For The Day segment (Chinmaya Mission/ PA)

“I wanted to pay tribute to the work that’s done by the organisation worldwide,” Shripriyaji told the PA news agency.

“Chinmaya Mission is a global organisation that works to provide accessible education on the Hindu philosophy of non duality to anyone in the world, regardless of their background, upbringing.

“We’re focused on that philosophy of non duality that comes from Hinduism, that is about recognising oneness.”

Shripriyaji, who left the UK after studying in India, has been serving her community in London for the last seven years as a teacher.

She is also an author and podcast host and is regularly featured on BBC Radio 4’s Prayer For The Day segment.

Shripriyaji said she was also inspired by Swami Chinmayananda, the founder of the Chinmaya Mission who walked the entire length of India in the 1950s.

“He dedicated his whole life kind of in service of the teaching and all the communities that he met,” she said.

“In comparison to that, I think 26 miles is not so bad.”

Shripriyaji, who started her marathon training in January, said she has relied on spiritual practices and her faith throughout.

“Running a marathon demands immense dedication and perseverance, and my spiritual practices serve as a guiding light throughout the training process and when it comes to the race itself,” she said.

“Spirituality, at its core, is about cultivating a deep awareness and understanding of the mind.

“While the marathon is undeniably a physical challenge, it ultimately becomes a profound mental battle.”

Shripriyaji says she hopes her taking part in the London Marathon race will help break down stereotypes and foster a greater appreciation for diverse cultures and belief systems.

“By demonstrating that ancient wisdom and modern challenges can co-exist harmoniously, I aim to challenge preconceived notions and open up space for a more nuanced understanding of what it means to be a Hindu or a Brahmacharini,” she said.

The TCS London Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday April 27, with more than 50,000 runners set to take part.