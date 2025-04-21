William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting island of Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate will travel to the Isle of Mull, off Scotland’s west coast, for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey 14 years ago (PA)

They wed in a grand fairy-tale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic London church lined with trees.

William and Kate had their first child, Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship, following Kate’s cancer journey, remains strong.

William has a connection with the Isle of Mull because it is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles, one of a number of Scottish titles he inherited from his father when Charles became King.

When in Scotland, William and Kate are officially known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

They will begin their visit on April 29 in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where the popular BBC children’s television series Balamory was filmed.

The couple will visit a hall that serves as a community hub in the town and also tour the Tobermory producers market at the town’s harbour, sampling produce and meeting some of Mull’s makers and creators.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, pictured visiting the charity Outfit Moray in Scotland last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

During the visit, William and Kate’s Royal Foundation will announce a partnership to support and develop two community spaces across Mull, with the project aiming to ensure residents can continue to meet and join activities.

They will also visit a croft and restaurant on the west coast, meeting the Hebridean sheep farmed on the 50-acre site and helping select garden produce for the menu.

On the final day, William and Kate will meet countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest, join a school group as they take part in outdoor learning, and meet Ardura Acorns, an early years outdoor learning play group that includes nature trails, den-building and animal tracking.

The visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.