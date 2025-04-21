Parking tickets cause anger and frustration among drivers.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about them.

Some car park payment machines require drivers to enter their vehicle registration (Joe Giddens/PA)

– What are the different types of parking tickets?

Parking charge notices are issued by private companies, while penalty charge notices are issued by councils.

– How do I spot the difference?

They often both feature a yellow box with black writing and a black border.

You need to read the writing carefully to tell them apart.

– What is their impact?

Councils have the power to fine drivers, but private companies do not.

That is why penalty charge notices are fines but parking charge notices are demands or invoices for money.

(PA Graphics)

– What are parking charge notices issued for?

Parking operators issue tickets by claiming the driver breached a contractual term for using the car park.

This could include failing to enter their registration on a machine, not paying within a certain time after arrival, or staying too long.

– How much are parking charge notices?

They are capped at £100. Companies generally offer discounts for quick payment.

– What should I do first if I receive a parking ticket I think is unfair?

Several extensive online guides exist with advice on how to challenge a penalty charge notice or parking charge notice, such as by the RAC and consumer website Money Saving Expert.

Read those before doing anything.

– What if a ticket is from a private company?

Check if they are a member of a trade body, as that will determine your next action.

– What evidence should I get?

Taking photographs from the scene such as poor signage or broken payment machines can help your case.

Also keep proof of mitigating circumstances such as a receipt from a recovery company if your vehicle broke down and forced you to remain in the car park longer than planned.

– Who can I complain to?

If you have received a parking charge notice you think is unfair, try contacting the landowner such as a retailer or hospital to ask if they can arrange to have it cancelled.

If that is unsuccessful, consider raising the matter with your MP.

– What happens if I just ignore a parking charge notice?

Some operators may take the case to a county court.

The RAC warns that drivers’ credit rating will be affected if they fail to defend a claim and receive a judgment they do not pay.

Bailiffs may also try to seize your property.