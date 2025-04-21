Three men charged following death of woman hit by van after police pursuit

Three men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman who was killed at a golf club by a van after a police pursuit.

Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by a grey Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club on Blake Street, Shenstone, near Sutton Coldfield, on April 11, and died four days later.

West Midlands Police said on Monday that John McDonald, 51, of Bloxwich, had been charged with manslaughter, assault by beating and failing to stop a vehicle when directed by a constable.

Mrs Cherry died at Aston Wood Golf Club near Sutton Coldfield (Jacob King/PA)

Johnny McDonald, 22, of Dudley, and Brett Delaney, 34, of Darlaston, Walsall, had also been charged with manslaughter, the force said.

Two patrol cars had started following the van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They stopped chasing the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit Ms Cherry, a mother-of-three.

Specialist officers are continuing to support Ms Cherry’s family, West Midlands Police said.

The IOPC is continuing to investigate the circumstances prior to the collision, the force confirmed.

Three other men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been bailed with conditions.

All three men charged are due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.