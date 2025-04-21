Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff – report

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences, according to a report.

Findings of a research project – commissioned by London Ambulance Service (LAS) NHS Trust and carried out by the Sickle Cell Society – into sickle cell patients’ experiences of ambulance care and 999 and 111 calls in London revealed that many patients had negative experiences, some historic and some recent, with LAS, which have affected their confidence in the service.

The research found some of the key themes of those who detailed negative experiences included lack of appropriate pain relief, inconsistent care, having to answer too many questions while in acute pain, and not feeling listened to or respected.

Other themes arising included insufficient priority and slow attendance, not being taken to a preferred hospital and issues with handover from LAS to emergency departments.

A joint written submission from four individuals (one sickle cell patient, two parents of young adults with sickle cell, and one widow of a sickle cell patient), who had also sought the views of peers, stated: “There is a general consensus that the majority of people spoken to are very reluctant to call the ambulance service unless it is the only and last resort and the pain is so bad they have no excuse but to go hospital.

“This is for numerous reasons: fear of not receiving appropriate pain medication en route, not being listened to in terms of what their needs are and perception of being seen as a drug-seeking individual.”

They added that sickle cell patients’ views of LAS were often “marred by past performance”.

The report’s recommendations include the LAS routinely involving sickle cell patients in training for its staff and ensuring that staff have a basic understanding of the sickle cell disorder.

John James, chief executive of the Sickle Cell Society, said: “This report is crystal clear in its framing of the huge challenges faced by sickle cell patients in London, when they are at their most vulnerable.

“It is indefensible that people with a serious and life-threatening health condition are receiving poor care, delays and unhelpful attitudes from ambulance staff.

“We welcome LAS commissioning this report, and their commitment to the development of an action plan to address its recommendations. It is essential that this leads to real, lasting change.”

There are around 17,500 people with sickle cell disease in the UK.

It is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.

Symptoms can include very severe pain, serious and life-threatening infections and anaemia.