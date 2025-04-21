Prime Minister and King’s tributes to Francis, a pope ‘for the downtrodden’

The Prime Minister and the King have paid tribute to Pope Francis with Sir Keir Starmer saying hope was “at the heart of his papacy”, while Charles said he was “most deeply saddened” by his death

Sir Keir described the late pontiff as “a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten”.

A senior Vatican official announced Francis died on Monday morning at the age of 88.

Francis had been ill with pneumonia, and only recently resumed some official duties during his recovery.

Pope Francis appeared on the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi blessing on Easter Sunday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

He emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Sir Keir Starmer said Pope Francis was ‘a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prime Minister joined other world leaders in paying tribute to him, saying: “I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

“That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

“With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church.

“May His Holiness rest in peace.”

The King and Queen held a private meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican on their 20th wedding anniversary (The Vatican/PA)

The King said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the news of the Pope’s death.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the King said in a statement on Monday.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

“We send our most heart-felt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

Charles and Camilla visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s historic state visit to the Vatican in early April had been cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health, but the pair managed to visit the head of the Roman Catholic Church privately during their trip to Italy.