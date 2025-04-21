Pope Francis’s social values ‘resonated with Scotland’ – Archbishop of Glasgow

A mass was held for the soul of Pope Francis hours after his death on Easter Monday, as the Archbishop of Glasgow said his social values resonated with the people of Scotland.

Around 400 mourners attended a 1pm mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew in Glasgow less than seven hours after Francis’s death aged 88 on Easter Monday.

The Easter Monday Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis hailed the late leader of the Catholic Church as a “father”.

The Most Rev William Nolan, Archbishop of Glasgow, told the congregation: “Today we mark the passing of Pope Francis from one life to the next.”

Commemorative order of service for a special Easter Monday Mass in memory of Pope Francis in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “That he died on Easter Monday reminds us that death has no end.”

In a eulogy, Archbishop Nolan said Pope Francis “was very keen that the church should bring hope to people” and compared him to a father.

The archbishop praised the late Pope’s “mercy” and “compassion”, adding: “We are all sad. Today we have lost a father.”

He told the congregation that when Francis was elected 12 years ago, aged 76, “it didn’t look like he would last that long”.

Archbishop Nolan said: “His message yesterday in St Peter’s Square was a plea for peace in the world.

“Freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of thought … the futility of the senseless deaths that are happening.”

Members of the congregation during a special Easter Monday Mass at St Andrew’s RC Metropolitan Cathedral in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

After the eulogy, the archbishop said: “All the resurrection hymns for Easter, let us hold in our minds today.”

The service was attended by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and MSP Paul Sweeney.

Speaking after the service, Mr Sarwar described the Pope’s death as “heartbreaking” and praised his “decency”.

Mr Sarwar said: “The Pope was loved and respected by Catholics in Scotland, and around the world.

“He was loved and respected by all faiths.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (centre) was among those who attended the mass (Jane Barlow/PA)

He urged for “all of us to copy just a little of the decency, empathy and justice that the Pope encapsulated”.

After the service, Mr Nolan said he believed Pope Francis had changed the perception of the Catholic Church and that his strong social values resonated particularly with people in Scotland.

He said the Glaswegian congregation was “very supportive of the Pope” due to his sense of social justice.

Archbishop Nolan said: “He was very keen the poor should be treated like fellow human beings and treated with dignity.”

He said Pope Francis’s Easter message “was his final words and his legacy”, and that he had “changed the perception of the Catholic church around the world”.

Mr Nolan said: “We need compassion. We need people to compromise.”