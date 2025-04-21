Politicians pay tribute to ‘devoted’ and ‘compassionate’ Pope

British politicians have paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Monday aged 88.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the pontiff’s death on Easter Monday “feels especially poignant”, saying he had spent his final Easter “bearing witness to the faith he devoted his life to”.

In a post on X, she added: “He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service.

“When I met him in 2022, he spoke warmly of the UK and the values we share. In a world that too often turns away from faith, he stood firm.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey praised Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided”.

He said: “His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.

“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold on to compassion and hope.”

MPs from across the political spectrum also paid tribute to the Pope, with several noting his compassion for the poor and refugees.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said his “voice for the poor and the oppressed across the world will be greatly missed”, while Labour MP Pat McFadden, one of the most senior Catholic members of the Cabinet, said he had “served until the very end”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said the Pope had been “a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation”, while Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan said her “thoughts and prayers are with our Catholic community in Wales and around the world”.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who converted to Catholicism after leaving office, also paid tribute to the Pope.

He said: “Pope Francis was an extraordinary and devoted servant of the Catholic Church, admired both within and beyond it for his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the Christian faith and the service of all humanity – Christian and non-Christian alike.”