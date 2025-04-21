King and religious leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis after death aged 88

Pope Francis has been hailed by the UK’s religious leaders, the King and the Prime Minister as a voice for the poor and marginalised, as they paid tribute to the pontiff following his death on Easter Monday.

The leader of the world’s Roman Catholics died aged 88 just a day after appearing to bless the thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday.

He had recently resumed some official duties earlier this month during his recovery from pneumonia.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of Catholics in England and Wales said the pontiff’s death “brings great sadness to so many around the world, both within the Catholic Church and in societies in general”.

Mr Nichols, who is the Archbishop of Westminster, said: “A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent. The legacy he leaves is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen.”

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass on Sunday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The King said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” to learn of the Pope’s death and “were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month”.

Charles and Camilla visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day the royal couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In a statement on Monday, Charles said: “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

The King and Queen held a private meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican on their 20th wedding anniversary (The Vatican/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said Francis had been “a Pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten”.

The PM said: “I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the Church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.”

The Pope made his first public appearance since his bout of double pneumonia on April 6, when he appeared in St Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special jubilee mass for the sick following his discharge from hospital two weeks previously.

Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said the Pope’s legacy ‘is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Cardinal Nichols said: “Pope Francis was called to priesthood through his experience of the mercy and compassion of God. This remained the core of his ministry, as Priest, Bishop and Pontiff.

“Only in understanding the love and mercy of God towards each one of us can we fashion societies and communities that bear the mark of the ‘kingdom of God’.

“This same focus and emphasis lay at this desire to see membership of the Church as being rooted in ‘missionary discipleship’, a dynamic and powerful vision for every Christian and every community.”

Pope Francis visited Dublin in 2018 (PA)

The Church of England’s current most senior bishop, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell described the Pope as having been “witty, lively, good to be with”.

He said in a statement: “Pope Francis was acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully.

“I remember the powerful work the Pope did with the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland in promoting peacebuilding in South Sudan.

“I remember, in the brief times I spent with him, how this holy man of God was also very human. He was witty, lively, good to be with, and the warmth of his personality and interest in others shone out from him.”

Former archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the Pope had been a friend, adding that he will “miss him deeply”.

Mr Welby said the Pope had become someone who “spoke not just to the Catholic church, but far beyond it” and that his leadership had been “felt powerfully among us in the Anglican Communion”.