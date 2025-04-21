Bank holiday weekend forecast to end with rain for much of UK

The bank holiday weekend will end with cloud and rain for much of the UK, the Met Office has forecast.

The weather service said that Monday would be “rather cloudy with rain continuing eastwards, sometimes heavy and thundery over England in the afternoon”.

It added that “sunny spells and showers” will follow into western regions with temperatures mostly around the seasonal norm.

Met Office operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “It will be a rather cloudy start to Monday with a band of rain moving eastwards during the course of the day, turning a little bit brighter and showery from the west later on Monday afternoon.

“So it’s not a complete washout for the likes of Northern Ireland, Wales and the south and west.”

Mr Stroud said there would be highs of 17C to 18C on Monday but temperatures may drop overnight into Tuesday “low enough for a touch of frost in the very far north of the country”.

He told the PA news agency: “But for many, Tuesday actually starts on a dry and bright note.

“We’ve got the legacy of Monday’s rain still hanging on to the extreme north and east of Scotland but then it’s all eyes to the west as a fairly deep area of low pressure approaches.

“So cloud and outbreaks of heavy rain will spread in from the west during the course of Tuesday.”

Mr Stroud added that parts of Devon and Cornwall have already had their average monthly rainfall over the last week.

The meteorologist said conditions will “gradually improve” and “become increasingly dry and bright” towards the end of the week as high pressure starts to build in from the north.

Tourism authority VisitEngland estimated that around 10.6 million British adults planned to take a holiday in the UK over the bank holiday period.

The AA said just over 18 million journeys are expected on Monday, up from 15.8 million on last year’s Easter Monday, which fell at the end of March.

Train passengers were warned about disruption as Network Rail undertakes engineering work over the Easter weekend.

The Government-owned company said it would carry out work on more than 300 projects across Britain between Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday, causing a number of lines to be closed.

The most significant impact was due to be at London Euston – the UK’s 10th busiest railway station – which had no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.

That was because of work including renewals of overhead electric lines and drainage improvements.

Meanwhile, travel trade organisation Abta said approximately 2.2 million Britons would head overseas during the long weekend, with Good Friday being the busiest day for travel.