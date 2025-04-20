Police appeal for information after statues targeted during trans rights rally

The Metropolitan Police has renewed an appeal for information after seven statues were daubed with graffiti during a trans rights protest in central London on Saturday.

Parliament Square was densely populated with thousands of supporters who gathered for what was billed as an “emergency demonstration” days after a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

“Fag rights” and a heart were painted on the banner held by Millicent Fawcett, and “trans rights are human rights” was sprayed on the pedestal bearing a memorial to South African military leader and statesman Jan Christian Smuts.

Plans are under way to remove the graffiti, but specialist equipment will need to be brought in, the force said.

Graffiti left on statues in Parliament Square, London, after campaigners held a rally organised by trans rights groups, trade unions, and community organisations, following the Supreme Court ruling (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Most of the graffiti appeared to have been cleaned off on Sunday, but some writing could still be seen on the Viscount Palmerston statue, with the Smuts memorial wrapped in plastic sheeting.

The square is home to 12 statues of political figures including Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi.

No arrests have been made, but officers are investigating, Scotland Yard said.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who led the policing operation for the protest, said: “Criminal damage and vandalism like this has no place on the streets of London and spoils the area for locals and those visiting.

“While the police support the public’s right to protest, criminality like this is senseless and unacceptable.

“We are pursuing this and will take action against those responsible.

“Working with the Greater London Authority, plans are under way to remove the graffiti but this requires specialist equipment and we are confident this will be done shortly.

“We are keen to speak to those who saw anything on the day and urge anyone with information, pictures or footage to come forward.”

Officers are also dealing with a number of complaints from the public about signs and images shared on social media that were reportedly displayed at the protest, the Met said.

So far, the images and signs are from historic events, “did not take place in London, or do not constitute a criminal offence”, the force added.

Activists at the demonstration demanded “trans liberation” and “trans rights now”, with some waving flags and holding banners as they marched towards St James’s Park.

In a long-awaited judgment delivered on Wednesday, the UK’s highest court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.