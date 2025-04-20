King and Queen to attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle

The King and Queen are set to attend an Easter Sunday service with other members of the royal family.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as they are spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

The Mirror reported that a source had said the couple are choosing to spend time together as a family before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go back to school.

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

There is expected to be a good turnout of other members of the royal family who will join Charles and Camilla at the traditional Easter Matins service in the 15th century chapel in Berkshire on Sunday.

The King delighted well-wishers when he appeared at the church last year after cancer treatment (Hollie Adams/PA)

Last week, the Queen paid tribute to the King’s sense of duty saying he “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better.

Camilla said Charles, 76, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was “driven” by helping others and indicated his cancer journey was one of “recovery”.

Last month, the King experienced temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic, which required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles’s Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to “keep going strong”.