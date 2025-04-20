Huge fire at London flat building with 100 firefighters scrambled

A huge fire has broken out at a flat building in east London, with 100 firefighters tackling the blaze.

Footage showed flames engulfing two different flats on Leman Street in Aldgate, with smoke seen billowing into the air on Sunday evening.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were at the scene after being called at just before 6pm.

The fire took hold in a block of flats on Leman Street in Aldgate, east London (Khaja Naseer/X/PA)

It said a fifth-floor flat was alight, while part of a second flat on the seventh floor was also ablaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Khaja Naseer, 44, who filmed the blaze from his window, said he was not sure if anyone was hurt, but that the blaze was contained by 8pm.