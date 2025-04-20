Fire at block of flats tackled by 100 firefighters

A fire that engulfed two flats at a building in east London was tackled by 100 firefighters.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines dealt with the blaze on Leman Street in Aldgate on Sunday evening after being called at 5.43pm.

Two flats on the sixth and seventh floors of the building were alight, with firefighters leading 11 people to safety.

The fire took hold in a block of flats in Aldgate, east London (Khaja Naseer/X/PA)

Footage showed flames engulfing two different flats with smoke seen billowing into the air.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

LFB said around 100 firefighters dealt with the fire, which was under control by 7.33pm.

Borough commander Lucy Macleod, who was at the scene, said: “Crews acted swiftly to bring the fire under control, but will remain on site this evening to damp down remaining hotspots.

“Road closures are currently in place, and there is significant congestion in the surrounding area. We urge the public to avoid the vicinity where possible while we continue to work to make the scene safe.

“One of the brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladders was used as an observation tower, providing a vantage point for incident commanders to assess the incident.

“We’re working closely with our partners to ensure support is available for residents affected by the incident.”

LFB mobilised crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LFB said.