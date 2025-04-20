Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ engineer hit by car as man charged with murder

The family of an engineer who was killed when a car was “driven into him” in Liverpool have said he had a “wonderfully joyous spirit” as police charged a man with murder.

The vehicle was reportedly driven at Martin O’Donovan, 46, on Stonyhurst Road, Woolton, at about 11:45pm on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

Mr O’Donovan died from his injuries in hospital.

His family, paying tribute, said in a statement: “Martin was a loving, caring, fun, and intelligent son, brother and uncle, who would light up any room with his humour and presence.

“He lived life by his motto ‘keep smiling’ and was highly devoted to his family and friends.

“An accomplished engineer and skilled outdoorsman, he was well-read, well-travelled, and full of light, and his wonderfully joyous spirit will live on in everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“We are devastated that he has been taken from us in such cruel and senseless circumstances, and as we process such an overwhelming loss, we take solace in the fact that he will always be remembered for the remarkable man that he was.”

Stephen Bates, 41, of Herondale Road, Mossley Hill was arrested and charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.