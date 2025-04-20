Andrew joins King and Queen at Easter Sunday service

The King and Queen were joined by the Duke of York at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

Andrew arrived at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, with the Princess Royal, his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

He quickly entered the chapel ahead of his sister Anne as she spoke with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev Christopher Cocksworth outside.

Charles and Camilla waved and smiled at crowds who were gathered outside the chapel.

The King and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Also attending the service was the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James – the Earl of Wessex, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Andrew missed the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham last year amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.