Six arrested after woman hit by van on golf course during police chase

Six men have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman hit at a golf club by a van being chased by police.

Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was struck at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said.

Officers in two patrol cars began following a grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit Ms Cherry.

The driver and two passengers ran from the scene, but were arrested days later.

In an update on Saturday, the force said one of the men, a 41-year-old from Worcester, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been placed on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Officers from Staffordshire have since been granted extra time to question two other men: a 51-year-old man from Bloxwich, arrested on suspicion of murder; and a 22-year-old man from Dudley, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and assisting an offender.

Two further men, aged 36 and aged 26 respectively, both of Coseley, were arrested on Friday by officers in South Wales, each on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police arrested another man, aged 34, of Wednesbury, on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.