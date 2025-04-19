Priest remanded over alleged attempted sexual communication with child

A Catholic priest has been remanded in custody after being accused of alleged attempted sexual communication with a child.

Edward Gallagher, 58, of Orchard Park, Lifford appeared via videolink from Strand Road Police Station before a special sitting of Londonderry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday morning.

Wearing a grey coloured jumper, Gallagher was told he has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child between April 2 and 17 2025.

When asked whether he understood the charges, Gallagher replied, “I do”.

A police constable said they believed they could connect the accused to the charge.

A defence lawyer said there would be no bail application at this stage, and also requested that his client be remanded until May 1 while there is what he described as an “issue over addresses”, adding that they are in conversation with police around that and hopeful of resolution in the next week to 10 days.

He said there would be no bail application on that date.

He also applied for legal aid for his client.

“He would have been in receipt of a modest stipend, the circumstances of the case are as such that that will obviously cease,” he said.

District Judge Steven Keown said the defendant should be produced via video link for a court sitting on May 1, and granted a limited legal aid certificate for that day.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an incident outside a hotel in Derry involving a priest.

The spokesperson said: “The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved.”